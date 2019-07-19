Tony Romo believes Bill Belichick has best football mind of anyone he's known

Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo sees the game in a way that few others ever have, with his high football IQ allowing him to play at an elite level.

And while he no longer plies his trade on the football field, he’s still been able to use the knowledge he’s gained to break down games from the booth.

Romo has spoken to many players and coaches — both current and former — since calling games for CBS Sports. He clearly knows which guys view the game in a different light, and apparently, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is one of those people. Romo said he’s never met someone like Belichick “from a football mind standpoint” in his life.

“He’s rare,” Romo said. “A lot of times I will ask coaches and other people certain questions that I know are probably a little bit difficult, but it kind of shows me real quick whether or not they have answers.”

Romo’s not the first to say that, either. BB truly is one of a kind.