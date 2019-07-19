Watch: Stephen Curry, daughters belt out great rendition of 'Hamilton'

Warriors star Stephen Curry has indicated that he’s a big fan of car sing-alongs, and he gave the world a peak of what those karaoke sessions actually entail.

Curry, in a segment for James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke,” piled in the car with his daughter, Riley and Ryan. And it wasn’t long until the tunes started blaring.

The three of them were locked in listening to “You’ll Be Back” from Hamilton, and they did a pretty great job passionately singing along as well, which you can see in the video below.

Steph’s perimeter shooting is still more entertaining than his karaoke skills, even though we enjoyed that clip.