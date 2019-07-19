Wizards to name Tommy Sheppard as full-time general manager

The Washington Wizards have gone three-and-a-half months without a permanent figure to head their front office since dismissing Ernie Grunfeld on April 2, after 16 seasons. The No. 2 under Grunfeld for the past few seasons, Tommy Sheppard, will have his interim tag removed as he becomes the full-time general manager for the upcoming 2019-20 season. The Athletic’s Fred Katz was first to report the imminence of the move and Hoop District later confirmed the news. Washington will likely hold a press conference within the next couple of weeks.

Sheppard will be entering his 26th year of service in the NBA and his 17th with the Wizards. The former Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations has been running the team since Grunfeld’s firing. Here is a list of the moves that Sheppard has made in his short time as interim general manager as it was these transactions that got him the final job with team governor Ted Leonsis:

With limited assets and no cap space, Sheppard has done a decent job keeping the books clean to possible contend in 2020-21. Then, they will have John Wall, Bradley Beal (as they hold firm on not trading their franchise player), Troy Brown Jr., Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant as well as another first-round pick and some cap space with Ian Mahinmi finally off the books. Of course, there is no guarantee Sheppard will still be in charge, but his chances are better now that Leonsis has shed his interim tag. The likes of Frank Ross, Brett Greenberg, and Ed Tapscott likely also receive greater responsibilities in the restructured front office presuming Washington does not add any major players to the group.

Immediately after Grunfeld was fired, Leonsis preached patience for introspection that he initially estimated to take two to three weeks but the search for a new front office head dragged on. The Monumental Sports and Entertainment owner was rebuffed by Denver’s Tim Connelly and then made a fruitless Hail Mary attempt at Toronto’s Masai Ujiri. That lengthened the search process and made the Wizards look bad. Sheppard was caught in the awkward middle, but maintained that he did not worry about the lack of job security.

The timing of Sheppard’s interim tag is also telling. Washington can offer Beal a three-year extension in a week and the only way he is even tempted by it is if the organization can show stability and a vision forward that appeals to him. It is unlikely the All-Star shooting guard signs because it would be for a lot less money and he could see how things really turn out during the upcoming re-tool. Beal has said on and off the record that he is committed to the organization because of his underrated sense of loyalty. Leonsis and Sheppard, as well as head coach Scott Brooks, have also maintained that they will not trade Beal despite every possible team inquiring about the 26-year old star.

The 2019-20 season is going to be rough for Washington. They are almost certainly lottery-bound and even potentially looking at a top-5 pick winning less than 30 games. Sheppard has already attempted changing the miserable culture that was established under Grunfeld and those within the organization already appreciate the change. The question now is if Sheppard receives a contract extension beyond next season and/or how long of a leash will Leonsis give him before starting fresh with a new coaching staff as Brooks’ contract expires in two years.