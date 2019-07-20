Luke Voit gets drilled in face, yet somehow remains in game (Video)

Yankees slugger Luke Voit showed just how tough he is during Saturday’s game against the Rockies.

Voit stepped into the box to face Chad Bettis, and it wasn’t long before a pitch ran up and in — drilling him in the mouth.

It was a moment that would make many other MLB’ers hit the deck, then leave the game — but not Voit. He shook it off, essentially rubbed some dirt on it, then just made his way to first base, as you can see below.

Luke Voit just got hit in the face with a 91 MPH pitch and it didn’t leave a mark. Voit not human confirmed pic.twitter.com/rkq7VXZkcE — Kyle ⚾️ (@KyleNYY) July 20, 2019

Voit ended up scoring from third base soon after as well. His durability got the job done there, and we’re glad he’s OK.