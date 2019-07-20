Pacquiao vs Thurman Live Stream Reddit Free Online 2019 Watch HD

This Saturday, on the 20th of July 2019, the greatest match in the history of wrestling is taking place. Manny Pacquiao, who goes by the nickname of ‘Pac Man’ is back to fight with the undefeated WBA Welterweight Champion Keith Thurman. Manny Pacquiao is the only Eight-division champion of the boxing industry and has other titles and also is thePhilippine senator. Not only that, he has been a regular WBA Welterweight Champion as well. The face-off between Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman and Manny ‘Pac Man’ Pacquiao will take place in a powerhouse 147-pound show-down. This match will be telecasted live on Premier Boxing Champions which is a FOX Sports Pay-per-view event. If you are a true fan of wrestling matches, you can watch this match at the MGM Grand Garden Arena which is located in Las Vegas. However, if both of these are not feasible options for you, you can always opt for Pacquiao vs Thurman Live Stream Reddit Free and get live updates of the game.

This is one of the most anticipated fights as both the fighters are very well-trained and have a huge fan following, for all the right reasons. After Floyd Mayweather Jr. and the future Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao‘s match, this is one of the most dangerous fighters he is facing. Thurman possesses power, speed, and is tremendously trained in boxing, which makes his skillsones to look out for. Such high-stakes of the match surely make the Pacquiao vs Thurman Live Stream Free one of the most awaited events. This match will surely give the winner a position in one of boxing’s most talented and most profound divisions. Missing out on the Live stream Pacquiao vs Thurman will surely be one of the worst mistakes of a wrestling fan. This article further offers the reader more Live stream Info like Pacquiao vs Thurman Live Stream Date, Time and the fighters.

Pacquiao vs Thurman: Schedule

World Welterweight Championship Bout

Keith Thurman (29-0-0,22Kos) vs. Manny Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs)

Date: Saturday, July 20, 2019

Time: The maincard begins at 9 p.m. EST while the main event between Pacquiao and Thurman is scheduled to start around 11.30 p.m. EST

Venue: Grand Garden Arena, MGM Grand – Las Vegas, NV

Pacquiao vs Thurman: Where will this wrestling match be held?

This match will take place in one of the most renowned and popular wrestling arenas, the MGM Grand Garden Arena. This Arena is located in the Las Vegas Strip, Nevada. If you live nearby to this area, you can even walk to watch this event live.

Pacquiao vs Thurman: How to reach this event?

MGM Grand Arena is a relatively easy place to reach. All you need to do is walk straight on towards the Race and Sports Book, from where you have to enter the Casino floor. Once you reach walk past the Buffet, Beacher’s Madhouse and past the L’atelier to reach the District. With this half, your journey is done. All you have to do after that is walk past the Shibuya and Pub 1842 where you will find the Grand Garden Arena on your left, right after Blizz.

However, before you reach this arena, you should know of a couple of things. Since the MGM Grand Arena is a non-smoking facility, you should be careful with that. Apart from that, be sure to carry your ticket as there is limited seating on the basis of purchasing. You should also make sure to get your ticket scanned while exiting the facility. Otherwise, no re-entry will be allowed.

Pacquiao vs Thurman Live Stream Reddit Free -What does this fight have in store for you?

This forthcoming boxing fight in the WBA (Super) welterweight championship is deemed as Welterweight Supremacy, given that both the fighters are two of the greatest this industry has ever seen. The announcement of the fight between Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman was long awaited and finally made on this Saturday night during the live telecast from Fox from Fairfax, Virginia. As mentioned earlier, this 12 round bout will headline a Fox Pay-Per-View show and is said to be one of the most anticipated fights in wrestling history. However, if watching the Fox Par-Per-View is not an option for you, you can watch this match on other platforms as well. The card will also feature other fighters like Caleb Plant who will fight his first title defense match for IBF (Super) middleweight against another great opponent, Mike Lee. While Caleb plant has a win ratio of 18-0 and 10 knockouts in his name, Mike Lee overpowers him with 11 knockouts under his name and a win ratio of 21-0. However, in spite of such a fantastic card, the welterweight title fight takes the cake and is grabbing everyone’s attention.

These wrestlers are some of the most known names in the industry and for all the right reasons. More information on their achievements and history is given below:

Manny Pacquiao

Born a Filipino, Manny Pacquiao, more famously known as ‘Pac Man,’ is a professional boxer and a politician who is currently the senator of Philippines. He was born on the 17th of December in the year 1978 and is the only eight-division wrestler in boxing history. He has won over 11 major world titles in the wrestling industry and is deemed to be one of the greatest wrestlers the world has ever seen. Along with being the first boxer who won the lineal championship in more than four different weight classes, but also the first boxer in boxing history to be triumphant in winning world titles in four of the eight ‘glamour divisions’, namely, welterweight, lightweight, featherweight and even flyweight.

With credit to so many achievements in such a small time, he earned the title of ‘Fighter of the Decade’ by WBC, WBO and BWAA (Boxing Writers Association of America) for the decade 2000. Not only that, but he also is a three-time winner of BWAA Fighter of the Year for the year 2006, 2008 and 2009, along with the best ESPY award the same year. Keeping apart professional achievements, he has been named the second highest paid athlete in the world as of 2015 by Forbes, generating an estimated of 19.6 million dollars in pay-per-view buys and as much as $1.2 billion in revenue for the 24 pay-per-view bouts collectively.

In addition to being such an amazing boxer, Manny Pacquiao has also been a prominent part of other genres like basketball, acting, TV hosting, music recording, business, and his second most successful venture, politics. Manny was elected to be a member of the House of Representatives in the 15th Congress of the Philippines in May of 2010. He was again elected in the year 2013 to the 16th Congress and in June of 2016 was finally elected as the Senator of Philippines for the next six years, till 2022.

Keith Thurman

When compared to Manny Pacquiao, Keith Thurman does not really have a lot of titles or matches; however, that is because he has not been in the wrestling industry as long. Keith Thurman Jr. More popularly known as ‘One Time’ in the industry for his knockout power, was born on November 23rd in the year 1988. Although he has been practicing for quite long, his first welterweight match was in the year 2013, against Jan Zaveck, which he won and after that there was no stopping him. In the wrestling world right now, he is one of the best wrestlers and is a big threat to some of the biggest names as well.

This American boxer held the WBA title since the year 2015 (got promoted to Super Champion in the year 2017) and also the WBC title from the year ‘17 to ’18. Even without as many titles as Manny, Thurman is considered to be a significant threat in the boxing fraternity and one of the hardest punchers in the welterweight division.

Such an amazing combination of fighters make the Live stream Pacquiao vs Thurman one of the most anticipated welterweight fights in the history of boxing. However, more than this fight, it is the stack card that makes this fight one of the bests in recent boxing matches.

Pacquiao vs Thurman: Recent matches of the wrestlers

Keith Thurman is a 30-year-old wrestler with a win ratio of 29-0, 22 knockouts and 1 NC under his name. The fighter from Clearwater, Florida will defend his title of WBA (Super) welterweight title against one of the most dreaded and renowned wrestlers, Manny Pacquiao. Born in the Philippines, the 40-year-old ‘Pac Man’ is one of the best wrestlers the world has ever seen and has a win ratio of 61-7-2 which only means that he is way more experienced than the former mentioned fighter. Not only that, out of these 70 matches, he has won 39 of them by knockouts, which is a big deal in the wrestling world. Manny Pacquiao won WBA’s (World) welterweight title after defeating Lucas Matthysse from Argentina with a knockout. Lucas Matthysse is also an experienced player with a win ratio of 39-5, out of which he won 36 matches with total knockouts and 1 NC. This match which took place on July 15th last year in Kuala Lampur in the Axiata Arena was very interesting until Manny defeating Lucas in the seventh round of the match.

When compared to Manny Pacquiao, Keith Thurman’swrestling career was a lot more stressful and painful. He was pitted against Josesito Lopez in a 12 round battle at Barclay’scenterlocated in Brooklyn, who crossed everyone’s expectations. Lopez has played 45 matches out of which he has a win rate of 36-8 and 1NC. Out of all these matches, he has won 19 matches by knockouts. However, when pitted against an experienced wrestler like Thurman, everyone expected him to lose, and he did. But to everyone’s surprise, Lopez hurt Thurman critically on the seventh round.

In the next welterweight title unification fight which took place in March of 2017, Thurman’s undefeated streak was broken up with elbow surgery, after he was defeated by Danny Garcia of Philadelphia. Danny Garcia has played 37 matches, out of which he has won 35, with 21 knockouts. However, this hand injury at Barclay’s Center further postponed Thurman’s return to the industry. Thurman finally returned after ending his 22 months layoff on the January 26th of this year.

On the contrary, Manny Pacquiao’s recent fights have been very different. He most recently fought Adrien Broner, who is a wrestler from Cincinnati and has over 24 knockouts and 33 wins and 1 NC of his 28 matches. However, in this 12 round match which took place in MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Pacquiao dominated and won.

Pacquiao vs Thurman Live Stream: What to expect from this match?

If you can watch Pacquiao vs Thurman Live Stream Free, you should not miss out on it. This fight is deemed to be one of the most awaited matches after Connor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. ThePacquiao vs Thurman Live Stream Free will witness the best fight in the recent history for WBA belts. Both fighters will fight for their legacy and win their belts back. This is a match between the fighters who have never had a bad fight but might have a few more reasons why you should log on to watch Pacquiao vs Thurman Live Stream Free Online.

Along with the main fight, the hidden secret is the undercard fights. It is anticipated that some of the best fighters will fight alongside Thurman and Pacquiao, which gives you more reasons to watch the Pacquiao vs Thurman match. The undercard is a term used in the wrestling world for preliminary fights. After the Walker Law had been passed, Wrestling was limited to only backrooms, and the promotion had to be done with minimal commotion. This meant that there could be no posters or other forms of mass promotions. This was when promoters had the idea of ‘undercards.’ What this basically meant was that they printed small cards that were printed before a fight. Since these cards were small enough to fit into the palms of people, they used to slip it in through a handshake near pubs, street corners, and stations. In the front of the card, there were the names of the headliners and the date and location of their fights, which in this case would be Manny and Keith. However, on the rear side of the card or ‘under’ the card would be the names of preliminary fighters.

Undercards have always been used in boxing promotions and have helped find some of the best boxers seen in the industry. For instance, Sugar Ray Robinson earned fame in the wrestling world on Joe Louis and Henry Armstrong’s undercards, while Floyd Mayweather opened for Johnny Tapa.

However, this year, on the 20th of July, before the Pacquiao vs Thurman Live Stream Free, be sure to check the Live stream Infoas there are three more important crossroad bouts that just cannot be missed. Some fighters participated are also former champions, but each one of them is looking to win a belt.

Amazing welterweight contenders like Omar Figueroa Jr. who has won 28 matches with 19 knockouts and Yordenis Ugas who has 11 knockouts in the 23 matches he has won out of the 27 will be meeting for an elimination match. With a close loss to Shawn Porter in a recent match, Yordenis Ugas has a lot at stake with this fight.

Alongside that match, welterweight champs like John Molina Jr. with 30 wins by 24 knockouts in the 38 matches andSergey Lipinets with 15 wins by 11 knockouts in a total of 16 matches will come face to face in a 10-rounder battle. The card also mentions names of champs like Luis Nery who has won all the 29 matches he has played with 23 knockouts. He has been pitted against another welterweight champ, Juan Carlos Payano, who has 21 wins out of the 23 matches he has played with 9 knockouts. They are fighting in what is anticipated to be a bantamweight brawl.

Such amazing preliminary fights should be reason enough for you to tune into Pacquiao vs Thurman Live Stream Free. The card matches begin before the actual match at 7 pm Eastern Time zone. This Vegas card will be headlined by Caleb Plant who is also an IBF world Middleweight Champion after winning all of the 18 matches he has been a part of. Not only that but rising heavyweight champion Efe Ajagba is also said to be featured with a win ratio of 10-0 and 9 knockouts. The list for 20th July’s Pacquiao vs Thurman Live Stream Free match will undoubtedly be one of the best ever seen in boxing history.

Pacquiao vs Thurman Live: Where to watch it?

The Pacquiao vs Thurman Live Stream Date, Time has already been disclosed, giving you time to decide which streaming app you will watch it from. You should ensure to keep this July 20thfree, as the Live stream Pacquiao vs Thurman will take place at 9 o clock eastern time zone the same day. You can know more aboutLive stream Pacquiao vs Thurman event in this article.

It is not always feasible to reach the venue and buy tickets to watch one of the greatest matches in wrestling history. However, with the advent of technology and communication, you can now enjoy these matches at home. There are several websites on the internet that easily let you Live stream Pacquiao vs Thurman. Not only that, these websites are compatible with a plethora of devices as well, so you do not have to worry about any compatibility settings as such. Such websites have made it very easy for wrestling fans all over the world to view these matches quickly and effortlessly. Websites like Reddit is one of the best options in the market right now and provide you easy access to NFL matches, Grand Prix races and even this Livestream Pacquiao vs Thurman. In addition to that, this site has a simple layout which is easy for the user to navigate through.

However, be sure to check the site before logging in as there are fake websites as well. These websites will ask you for your log in details, and once you provide it, they will not function. This is done to acquire your personal information. Be sure to take ample time and do proper research before you log onto any such app to Watch Pacquiao vs Thurman Live Sream.

Pacquiao vs Thurman: pay-per-view

Another option you can choose to watch this wrestling match on is Pay-per-view. It is a kind of television service which allows the viewer to purchase only the events they want to watch via private telecast. In this format, the broadcaster telecasts the event live, in contrast with video-on-demand systems that allow viewers to view recorded broadcasts whenever they want to.

Why should you tune into this fight?

The article is filled with reasons to why you should tune into Pacquiao vs Thurman Live Stream Free; however, there are some more as well. Manny Pacquiao is 40 years old now and can very soon be retiring from wrestling. To witness this prodigy one last time is the dream of any wrestling fan, and that is a reason big enough already. Along with that, the matchup with Thurman is an added bonus for the viewers of Pacquiao vs Thurman Live Stream Free. While Pacquiao is looking to show everyone that he can perform and well-deservedly be one of the greats, Thurman somehow has to do the same after his 22-month layoff. This makes it a very interesting match and one of the biggest reasons why you shouldwatch this match. Both the wrestlers will not only befighting for the titles but also their self-respect andrespect in the industry. This means that both of them will put in everything they have in this fight, which makes this match even more worthwhile.

Not only that, the undercard this time will surely remind you of the old days. With powerful fighters like bantamweight star Nery against solid opponents, fighters like Lipinets looking forward to keeping their winning streak against amazing players like Molina, and fascinating match-ups like Figueroa and Ugas, who have very different playing styles, the undercard matches will surely be the ones to look out for. That being said, you should definitely go and watch this match, however, if that is not a feasible option, you should try and watch Pacquiao vs Thurman Live Stream Free on websites like Reddit,but not make the mistake of missing out on this match.