Ring Of Honor 'Manhattan Mayhem' LIVE Results

Welcome to The Floor Seat’s LIVE Coverage of Ring of Honor’s Manhattan Mayhem 2019!

The event comes live from the world famous Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City and features a World Championship match, as well as a World Tag Team Championship match!

Dragon Lee vs. Jonathan Gresham

Gresham asks for the Code of Honor at the beginning of the match and Lee accepted, then the two men began trading move for move. They worked to establish control of the bout as the New York crowd applauded their efforts.

Lee and Gresham stared down in the middle of the ring for a chop-off, which soon broke down into hard slaps across the neck. Gresham hit an uncharacteristic low blow while the referee’s back was turned, then took over in the match.

The questionable tactics continued, as Gresham actually taunted the crowd and argued with the ref. Dragon Lee remained down throughout the exchange, as Gresham remained on the offensive. Lee finally made a comeback, but Gresham answered almost immediately. They began trading shots again in the middle, which led to a flurry of action between the two men.

Lee sat on the top turnbuckle and asked Gresham to take his best shot. Dragon Lee then came off the top with a double stomp, followed by a running knee strike. Lee took his kneepad down, nailed Gresham with another running knee and this one is over.

Winner: Dragon Lee

ROH World champion Matt Taven is out next, wearing a Boston Red Sox jersey. He entered the ring and cut a promo, reminding the crowd of the G1 Supercard, when he won the World Championship. He then talked about throwing out the first pitch at Fenway Park in Boston, which obviously drew even more heat for him.

Taven then said that the heat between him and Jay Lethal would come to an end tonight. Taven said he was ready to prove the critics and the haters wrong. The lights suddenly went out and Kenny King hit the stage.

King came out and told Taven that he didn’t care who the champ beat. King said it’s the new Ring of Honor and that it was time for them to do some “unpredictable s**t!” King wants in the World title match and Taven then listed off all the names he’s beaten so far. Matt would be happy to beat him as well and King smiled, saying only “see you later.”

An enraged Jay Lethal came out and confronted Taven, leading to a massive pull-apart that include ROH security.

Coast 2 Coast vs. S.O.S (Sons of Savagery) vs. The Beer City Bruisers

The match started off at a slow pace, with all three teams working to gain an advantage. Quick tags and preliminary moves soon gave way to some high impact collisions however, as things began to heat up.

Brian Milonas from the BCB and Moses from the SOS soon began a war in the middle of the ring. It was a massive play for dominance as each man tried to take the other off his feet. This led to Moses and Kaun taking over, but the entire bout soon broke down in a melee outside the ring.

Hit Refresh to update the match results!