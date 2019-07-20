Watch: Antonio Brown shows off insane brick-catching workout in crazy video

There’s been talk about how motivated Antonio Brown will be to play on a team not named the Steelers, and it appears he’ll be entering the next chapter of his NFL career in peak shape, with Raiders training camp just around the horizon.

Brown may bring a lot of extra baggage, and some may view him as a toxic locker room presence, but his physique has never been called into question. Even during the offseason, AB is known for remaining in peak shape.

Apparently, his workouts are so intense that they involve him catching bricks with one hand, to work on his grip. Check out this video he posted showing exactly that below.

Looks like a lot of fun!