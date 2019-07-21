Look: Fan casually strolls onto field, enters batter's box during game

One of the most bizarre scenes of the MLB season thus far happened on Sunday, when a guy just casually made his way onto the diamond during the Phillies-Pirates game.

It’s never really known what will ensue when the two interstate rivals square off, given how the players and fans interact, but it’s safe to say no one could’ve predicted what followed.

A fan just strolled onto the field and joined Phillies batter Brad Miller in the box. The guy then extended his arm out to Miller, as if to shake hands, and security intervened soon after.

This man just casually walked onto the field at PNC Park, then approached Brad Miller. Seemed like he wanted to shake Miller's hand. This was weird. pic.twitter.com/1W8RVGyJNv — Wes Crosby (@OtherNHLCrosby) July 21, 2019

The fan was removed, then arrested, but the sequence of events was just so bizarre.