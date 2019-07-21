Look: Reds have a blast in dugout rocking throwback sleeveless uniforms

Sunday was “arms day” for the Reds, essentially, as they showed off their guns before, during and after their game against the Cardinals.

Biceps and triceps were bulging out of the sleeveless throwback uniforms players were watching, and the Reds players really seemed to enjoy themselves during it all.

Yasiel Puig and some of his teammates even brought weightlifting equipment into the dugout, so they could show off their guns while rocking the 1956 throwback jerseys, as you can see below.

😂🤣 You can say the @Reds are pumped and ready to go in their 1961 throwback uniforms 💪 Watch on FOX Sports GO:https://t.co/JnmSil5eNZ pic.twitter.com/bKqLqqAnGC — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) July 21, 2019