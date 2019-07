It’s quite rare for 47-year-old men to be seen at EDM festivals or concerts — let alone dance at them.

And it’s a near-anomaly to have someone that fits that description stand seven-feet tall and do all that.

But Shaq doesn’t fall into the category of being a normal person, as he tends to play by his own rules.

He was at a recent EDM concert, and he had a blast dancing and moshing with a group of bros, as you can see below.

Looked like a lot of fun.