Watch: Harry Kane scores unbelievable game-winner from halfway line vs Juventus

It doesn’t matter what the stage or level of competition is — Tottenham star striker Harry Kane brings it literally every time he steps foot on the pitch.

That was on display during Sunday’s International Champions Cup game against Juventus, when he caught goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny off his line, and unleashed a ridiculous chip from the halfway line.

The score was deadlocked at 2-2 at the time, but Kane’s unbelievable late goal proved to be the winner, and you’ll want to check it out below.

Kane himself even called it “one of my best” after the win.