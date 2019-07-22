AJ Styles, Karl Anderson And Luke Gallows Get A New Team Name In WWE

The trio of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have a new team name in WWE. The Superstars that once comprised the nucleus of The Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling are now known as The Original Club.

Styles made the announcement during the Raw Reunion, July 22’s edition of WWE’s flagship program. The night saw the return of several company legends, including Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

But The OC made it clear that they didn’t care about the night’s festivities. They sported new T-Shirts and the famous “Too Sweet” hand gesture, as fans witnessed WWE’s latest shot at NJPW.

The battle between both companies has been a Cold War to this point, with much of the focus being placed on The Bullet Club. WWE has taken steps to inhibit The BC over the past few years, including preventing the Japan-based faction from using the Too Sweet on TV.

The ironic part of this story is the fact that The Bullet Club’s actual founder, Finn Bálor, is not currently a member of AJ’s WWE-based faction. Bálor, known in New Japan under the name Prince Devitt, started The Bullet Club in 2013 along with Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga and Karl Anderson.

The Bullet Club quickly became New Japan’s hottest stable and the group continues to hold that distinction six years later. The Bullet Club has undergone three leadership changes since its formation, with Styles taking over from Bálor, followed by Kenny Omega, then to current leader Jay White.

It’s unknown if WWE will include Finn in this newly dubbed club. But it’s clear that the war of words between Vince McMahon’s company and New Japan is not over. Whether or not any of this could ever possibly lead to a crossover between both companies at some point, remains to be seen.