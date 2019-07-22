Delle Donne Drops 28 Against Dream, Named WNBA Player of the Week

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Mystics (11-6) defeated the Atlanta Dream 93-65 on Sunday afternoon. Elena Delle Donne who recently topped all WNBA players in the 2019 all-star voting led the way with 28 points and 8 rebounds in only 27 minutes of action – all while nursing a broken nose.

Delle Donne, now a six-time all-star, was also named the WNBA’s Player of the week after having a strong week averaging 28 points per game, 11.5 rebounds per game and 2.5 blocks per game. The Lady Mystics will face the Minnesota Lynx on July 24.

Here are my top 5 photos from Sunday’s match up:

WNBA Player of the Week – Elena Delle Donne dominated with 28 points to go along with 8 rebounds

Kristi Toliver’s reaction after being fouled hard

Natasha Cloud knocks down the wide open three

Tianna Hawkins at the free throw line – finished with 13 points in 13 minutes of play LaToya Saunders with a strong finish in the paint

