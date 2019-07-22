Jon Jones Charged With Strip Club Battery

Jon Jones’s “extracurricular” activity seems to have gotten him into trouble, once more. The UFC Light Heavyweight Champion has been charged with battery, Albuquerque’s KRQE reports.

The charge stems for an April visit Jones allegedly made to TD’s Eubank Showclub, an area strip club. The police report a cocktail waitress there accused Jones of touching her inappropriately, kissing her, and lifting her up in a chokehold.

Jones missed his bond arraignment for the charge, so a warrant for his arrest has been issued. On Sunday he posted bond and the warrant has been lifted.

A spokesman for the fighter told KRQE that they deny the allegations:

“Today, the media told Mr. Jones about a false accusation launched against him and that paperwork had been sent to an incorrect address. However, after receiving the documents from the press, Mr. Jones immediately went to pay the small fee, and he, and multiple witnesses, stand ready to factually refute the malicious lies being told about him to the public.”

Jones also went on Twitter to address the issue:

I’m definitely not in any trouble my friend, don’t be so quick to believe everything you read on the Internet. 🤙🏾 https://t.co/d3GPuRDfpb — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 22, 2019

I know there’s a whole bunch of people hoping for my downfall but there’s even more who are proud of me and love seeing me do well. And screw staying inside, I love this community.. excited to keep climbing, haters going to be mad when I win in December 😩 https://t.co/dmTH0x2Grv — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 22, 2019

This, of course, isn’t Bones’s first rodeo, as his rap sheet includes a hit and run that injured a pregnant women, drag racing, a DUI, and numerous failed drug tests.