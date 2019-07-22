Kawhi Leonard heckled by Lakers fans at Manny Pacquiao fight (Video)

A number of celebrities hit up the Manny Pacquiao-Keith Thurman fight in Las Vegas over the weekend, with Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard among them.

Vegas is the place to be in July, especially for NBA players, who are enjoying the end of free agency, and the beginning of summer. For them, it’s all about vacations, paid appearances and working out — which makes for a fairly laidback schedule.

Kawhi Leonard is no different, having signed with the Clippers, and also been spending a lot of time in Vegas. As such, he was at the Pac Man-Thurman fight on Saturday, where he ran into a group of Lakers fans, who felt compelled to heckle him. The video below shows one of the dumbest heckle attempts of all time, with the fan going on about how “overrated” Leonard is.

Kawhi totally unfazed while being called 'the most overrated player in the history professional of sports' by Lakers fans last night. 🗣 😶 (🎥: EsNews) pic.twitter.com/cJRAtPy5uL — theScore (@theScore) July 21, 2019

He’s won two titles, and neither of them was by accident.