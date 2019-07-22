Matt Hardy Weighs In On The Twitter Exchange Between Randy Orton And Will Ospreay

Pro wrestling social media continues to be a somewhat bizarre place in 2019. That point was driven home again recently on Twitter, when WWE Superstar Matt Hardy weighed in on the intriguing exchange between New Japan’s Will Ospreay and WWE’s own Randy Orton.

Ospreay had Tweeted an inspirational message, which seemed to be directed more from his own personal viewpoint and that message was well received by his fans. But for whatever reason, The Viper decided to respond as well. His comment was unapologetic and straight to the point, which has become his trademark over the years. Orton said simply “Good luck with that s**t.”

Ospreay answered Orton’s Tweet by asking “What is it with all the WWE guys and my Twitter this month?” Ospreay was referencing the recent exchange he had with former WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins, who decided to defend Vince McMahon’s company on Twitter.

That conversation included Rollins stating his belief that he is the best in the business, which led Ospreay to respond and make his own case for that title. Seth made it somewhat personal and even compared the financial status of both men, but later apologized for his comment. It was obvious that the current IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion is on the radar of WWE’s top guys and that was proven by Orton’s pseudo-challenge.

“Realistically speaking there’s nothing that you could ‘plan’ that makes you ‘smile every single minute of every single day’. But WWE IS all about putting smiles on faces. #ospreayvsorton 06/2020″

The Aerial Assassin answered Orton by suggesting that the former 13-time world champion could come to Japan for a one-off dream match. Matt Hardy posted a very humorous video featuring himself and Ospreay, which put a hilarious exclamation point on the entire situation.

Maybe they’ve realized you have an ASTRONOMICAL ADDEEEICCKKSHUUNN & are trying to help? I just want your VESSEL healthy. pic.twitter.com/QvxNrs7U6s https://t.co/QUVcP6BQl5 — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 22, 2019

While many fans are curious over this most recent incident, the fact is that it’s impossible to know what’s going on behind the scenes. Fans are only privy to what’s been made public, which means that details of any private conversations are obviously unknown.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that Orton is actively trying to recruit Ospreay, nor does it mean that Will is trying to sway Randy to The Land of the Rising Sun. This exchange may be nothing more than just another random, yet entertaining, conversation between the industry’s top talents.