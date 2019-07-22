Pens Agree To Terms with Zach Aston-Reese

With Zach Aston-Reese’s arbitration hearing scheduled for today, GMJR and the Penguins took it down to the wire before settling on a 2 year deal with a $1M AAV.

The Penguins have re-signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a two-year contract. The one-way contract runs through the 2020.21 campaign and carries an average annual value of $1 million. Details: https://t.co/z5MkcqLXZL pic.twitter.com/fyQu3NZOas — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 22, 2019

Health aside, ZAR is a solid two-way player who does exactly what Brandon Tanev does except slightly better in isolated impact…

…on-ice offensive impact…

…on-ice defensive impact…

and on-ice and individual production.

Which is to say, signing the 24 year old winger to a $1M contract may end up being a steal. Prior to his injury last season, the line of him, Malkin, and Kessel was extremely deadly and dynamic with his heavy forechecking style being fully on display.

The deal also puts the Penguins $200k over the cap threshold (including Trotman’s $700k) with Marcus Pettersson still to sign, meaning salary is going to have to be sent out in some way, shape, or form.