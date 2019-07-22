The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Felipe Colares +300 over Domingo Pilarte
Notable New Champions:
- WBA “Super” World Welterweight Champion: Manny Pacquiao
- Fight To Win Women’s Flyweight Champion: Talita Alencar
- Fight To Win Bantamweight Champion: Tomoyuki Hashimoto
- Interim WBC World Heavyweight Champion: Dillian Whyte
- Interim Flyweight King of Pancrase: Shohei Masumizu
- Strawweight King of Pancrase: Daichi Kitakata
- WBA Continental Heavyweight Champion: David Price
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- Heal Up, Max: In an upset on Friday night, Maxim Dadashev got stopped by Subriel Matias in a junior welterweight IBF eliminator. But more importantly, Dadashev was in very, very bad shape after the fight and had to undergo emergency brain surgery. Thus far, updates are scarce, but in this case, no news is good news and we hope all goes well for Dadashev and his family. Bonus kudos to trainer Buddy McGirt for stopping it when he did, AS A GOOD CORNER SHOULD. He almost certainly saved Dadashev’s life.
- 40 Years Old and Still Gobbling Dots: What a performance from Manny Pacquiao, a brisk 40 years-old, using his speed and agility to outpoint Keith Thurman on Saturday night on Pay-Per-View, becoming the undisputed WBA World Welterweight championship. If you look at fighters under the Premier Boxing Champions banner, only one real matchup makes sense, the winner of the Shawn Porter-Errol Spence Jr. fight. That’s a huge fight, regardless of the victor, but if Spence comes out on top, as he’s expected to do, that’s a gigantic test for both men, and Pacquiao will be at a clear physical disadvantage.
- Leon, The Professional: Rafael dos Anjos was supposed to be the final test for Leon Edwards, as a former world champion, before getting to title contention, and Edwards handled his biggest test to date with ease. He crushed RDA on the scorecards in his first main event, and now enters his name into welterweight title contention.
