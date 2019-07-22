UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards Pick ‘Em Results

MMA Manifesto

July 22, 2019

Congratulations to MMAinVA for winning our UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards  Pick ‘Em Contest!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 240 on July 27th. Thanks for playing!

 

Consensus Picks

Rafael dos Anjos – 56%
Walt Harris – 60%
Greg Hardy – 52%
Dan Hooker – 60%
Alexander Hernandez – 76%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 60-37 (62%)

 


1 MMAinVA 11
2 Caleb 10
2 Derek Imm 10
4 Nathan H. 9
5 Kyle B 8
6 Eric McIntosh 7
6 Herman Martinez 7
6 Sam Keary 7
6 Vic Rattanasithy 7
6 Zoltan Szorfi 7
11 Brandon Kaplan 6
11 SternFan74 6
11 Steve Risk 6
14 Michael J. 5
14 Neil H. 5
14 Robert Oakes 5
14 Rodney 5
18 Cameron Walsh 4
18 CDN420 4
18 Dave K. 4
18 Isaac 4
18 larry chaput 4
23 Barry Oh 3
23 The MMA Manifesto 3
23 theJawas 3
26 James Weise 1

 

July Top Five

1 Nathan H. 18
2 Caleb 17
2 MMAinVA 17
2 Sam Keary 17
5 Derek Imm 16

 

2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 126
2 MMAinVA 122
3 Brandon Kaplan 120
4 Neil H. 117
5 Dave K. 116
6 Michael J. 114
7 CDN420 112
8 Herman Martinez 109
9 Cameron Walsh 108
10 Derek Imm 106
10 The MMA Manifesto 106

