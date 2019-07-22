Watch: Le'Veon Bell shows off shredded, muscular physique in new workout video

Jets

Jets new running back Le’Veon Bell boldly sat out the entire 2018 NFL season to get his body in peak shape ahead of his impending free agency.

It was a move that raised eyebrows, as Bell elected to just walk away from the $13.3 million that was on the table for him. Not only that, there were rumors that he had even ballooned up to 260 pounds, given that he was out of football.

On paper, it wasn’t crazy, as Bell had posted videos hanging out in South Beach strip clubs, and didn’t appear to be all that connected to football. However, after watching a recent workout video, it’s clear that he’s in peak shape.

Bell posted this video to throw shade at those that bought into the “260” report, as you can see from the caption.

View this post on Instagram

260 right? 👀

A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@leveonbell) on

Looks like he’s ready to go already.

