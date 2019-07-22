Watch: Shane Lowry chugs beer, sings with Claret Jug after Open Championship victory

Shane Lowry dominated the field at Royal Portrush Golf Club over the weekend, and he celebrated as such.

No one really even challenged Lowry, as he distanced himself from the pack on Saturday, and finished with a -15. The closest competitor was Tommy Fleetwood, and he finished with a -9.

The top five golfers were comprised of two British golfers, and two American ones; and then there was Lowry, the lone Irishman. It didn’t take him long to celebrate like one, either. Lowry hit up a pub with some of his buddies, and he brought the Claret Jug along with him. There was singing, dancing and celebrating — as you can see below.

Awesome.