Watch: Shane Lowry chugs beer, sings with Claret Jug after Open Championship victory

Watch: Shane Lowry chugs beer, sings with Claret Jug after Open Championship victory

Golf

Watch: Shane Lowry chugs beer, sings with Claret Jug after Open Championship victory

By July 22, 2019

By: |

Shane Lowry dominated the field at Royal Portrush Golf Club over the weekend, and he celebrated as such.

No one really even challenged Lowry, as he distanced himself from the pack on Saturday, and finished with a -15. The closest competitor was Tommy Fleetwood, and he finished with a -9.

The top five golfers were comprised of two British golfers, and two American ones; and then there was Lowry, the lone Irishman. It didn’t take him long to celebrate like one, either. Lowry hit up a pub with some of his buddies, and he brought the Claret Jug along with him. There was singing, dancing and celebrating — as you can see below.

Awesome.

Golf

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More sportsdaily
Home