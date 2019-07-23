Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 5 Results

MMA Manifesto

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 5
July 23, 2019
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

DWTNCS Season 3, Week 5 Results

 

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:
Ramazan Kuramagomedov   (5-0) vs Jordan Williams   (8-2)

Featherweights:
Sean Woodson    (5-0) vs Terrance McKinney    (6-1)

Lightweights:
Christian Lohsen    (5-1) vs JJ Okanovich   (6-1)

Heavyweights:
Jamahal Hill   (5-0) *** WINNER VIA TKO PUNCHES ROUND 2

Alexander Poppeck  (9-2)

Featherweights:
Billy Quarantillo   (11-32) *** WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCHES)- ROUND 3 (4:42)vs Kamuela Kirk   (8-2)

 

 

