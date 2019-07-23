Dwight Gooden arrested for DUI, not long after cocaine bust

Former Mets pitching legend Dwight Gooden is back in the news again, for all the wrong reasons.

Gooden was arrested for driving under the influence in Newark, New Jersey on Monday night, according to a report from the New York Post. The report goes on to state that Gooden was a “mess” during the traffic stop, and that he was pulled over for driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

Not only that, Gooden was actually taken to a hospital for treatment, and it’s currently unclear if he’s still there or not. Regardless, this bit of news is troublesome, given that Gooden was arrested for cocaine possession during a traffic stop in New Jersey on June 7.

One would think that Gooden would be laying low, given his pending legal case, but apparently he did not. The recent string of arrests could catch up to him, though, depending on how it goes in court, especially considering his history.