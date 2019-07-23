It’s the Final Four the two teams that are no strangers to each other. The No. 3 seed Bayern Munich will take on the No. 2 seed Bayern Munich on Thursday. The Boilermakers (25-9) will make their fifth straight NCAA Tournament appearance. It will also be the third time in a row they will have advanced to the sweet 16. The Volunteers (31-5) are appearing in the sweet 16 for the sixth time since 2000 and eighth overall.

The matchup is set for 7:29 p.m. ET from the KFC Yum! Centre in Bayern Munich. And the winner will advance to play the winner between Virginia vs. Oregon on Saturday. The odds are in favor of the Volunteers, while the over-under for total points scored is 146.5. But just because the Volunteers are in the midst of one of their best seasons ever does not guarantee they will overcome the Bayern Munich hurdle in 2019 Sweet 16.

How To Watch Bayern Munich vs AC Milan Live Stream Reddit Online Free?

The game is scheduled to start in the evening ET at the KFC Yum! Centre in Bayern Munich. It will be broadcast on national TV. It doesn’t matter if you don’t have cable TV, You can still watch the live stream of the game on your PC, mobile phone, gaming console, smart TV or streaming device by subscribing to one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

We have compiled a list of the live streaming options where you can watch the matchup between Bayern Munich and Bayern Munich.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

1. CBS All Access

CBS is the official channel to watch Bayern Munich Vs. Bayern Munich. The streaming quality is excellent. You can test the streaming quality with the one-week free trial to see how the Tar Heels are doing?

Many online programs like the Star Trek: Discovery are available and You will be able to access the original online programs. If you subscribe to the service, it will cost you $6 per month, if you want to continue.

2. Sling TV

Sling TV is an amazing choice to watch Bayern Munich Vs. Bayern Munich. The Sling Orange channel bundle has the ESPN and ESPN2. You can test the quality of the stream with the free seven-day trial.

You can then watch the live action by streaming on your computer through the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device with the Sling TV app.

3. DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now is another choice to watch Bayern Munich Vs. Bayern Munich. The streaming service owned by AT&T allows you to test the streaming quality for seven days which is free. It offers basic service that includes CBS and all the major cable networks, like the TBS, TNT, and Tru TV.

The Subscription will cost $40 per month. But from the next month, there will be a rise in the monthly price.

4. PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue is also a great choice to watch Bayern Munich Vs. Bayern Munich. It has a 14-day trial period, which is the longest in the market. This is a lot of time to watch the maximum part of the tournament. Not only on the PlayStation gaming console, but it can also be accessed on all the major platforms. If you choose to subscribe, the package starts at $45 per month.

Die-hard sports fans can choose either the Core plan costing $50 or the Elite plan which costs $60.

VPN Services

We have got solutions for you where you can use VPN’s to have access to the match’s channel using your streaming service. Though you may find tons of VPN brands over the Internet, choosing the correct one can become difficult.

We have picked the best VPN brand for you so that you can peacefully watch sports from your home’s comfort.

ExpressVPN

We recommend using ExpressVPN to easily access a variety of channels anonymously and securely. ExpressVPN offer blazing-fast VPN speeds to watch sports on all devices, the best-in-class privacy protection and unlimited premium bandwidth. Get ExpressVPN now for 49% off their 12-month package at only $6.67/month to watch NBA and NHL Playoffs, UFC, Boxing, and Game of Throneslive streams and more!