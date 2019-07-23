Le'Veon Bell throws shade at Steelers in cryptic Darth Vader tweet

Jets new running back Le’Veon Bell is saying and doing all the right things since signing with his new team in free agency.

Bell has yet to suit up and play in a regular-season game, but he does appear to be in playing shape, which wasn’t the case over the past few seasons when he was with the Steelers.

There was talk about Bell ballooning up to 260 pounds during his time off, but he posted this video of him working out, showing that he’s clearly much closer to his playing weight of 220 pounds.

He followed that up with this cryptic post on Tuesday, quoting Darth Vader, and apparently throwing some shade at the Steelers. Check out the caption.

“I see through the lies. I do not fear the dark side as you do. I have brought peace, freedom, justice, and security to my new empire.” – Darth Vader

Interesting.