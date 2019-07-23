NFL

Russell Wilson channels, shouts out Patrick Mahomes on field at practice (Video)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes burst onto the scene last season — making plays with both his arm and his legs — and he led many to believe that he could be the first of the “new generation” of signal-callers.

The Cardinals must have believed in what Mahomes was able to accomplish, as they drafted Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick, and his style resembles the Chiefs signal-caller’s a bit.

But let’s not forget about Russell Wilson, who is an OG dual-threat passer. He had some fun at practice recently, shouting out Mahomes and throwing a no-look pass — just like the Chiefs quarterback has been known to do.

Good stuff.

