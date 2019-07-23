The HOVG Podcast: Jeff Katz
The HOVG Podcast: Jeff Katz
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jeff Katz.
The newly-minted “Cooperstown Correspondent” (and the show’s first five-time guest!) talks to the boys about the 2019 Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, upcoming elections, how this most recent Hall of Fame Weekend nearly killed him and spending part of his weekend in a funeral home with Jay Jaffe.
over on iTunes) The Hall of Very Good Podcast
SHOW NOTES:
VIDEO
Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Draws Second-Largest Crowd Ever to Cooperstown
Roger Clemens responds to Roy Halladay’s anti-PED tweet
The Hall of Fame Case for Jim McCormick, Forgotten 19th Century Star
Gary Cieradowski’s Official Website
JEFF’S BOOK:
Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast
