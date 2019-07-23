Barry Melrose Rocks

Tweet of the Moment

Tweet of the Moment

Barry Melrose Rocks

Tweet of the Moment

By July 23, 2019

By: |

A few thoughts

  1. I love how Canadian cities identify with their airport codes so closely.
  2. Strangest microphone hold I can remember seeing.
  3. What a magical place Calgary is. There was a real live cowboy on stage, and he was talking about urban planning!
  4. I hope the new place is still called the Saddledome, because it is one of the most underrated and quirky hockey things out there.
  5. They have an area blocked off for “Agriculture, large events and festivals”. Agriculture?! The growing season is so brief!
  6. That horse statue is looking at you.

 

, Barry Melrose Rocks

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Barry Melrose Rocks
Home