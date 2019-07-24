7/24/19 Game Preview: San Diego Padres at New York Mets

A return to Citi Field was a welcome one for Robinson Cano, who had his finest hour as a member of the New York Mets. Cano launched three homers last night to help the Mets (46-54) defeat the San Diego Padres (47-53) 5-2. The Mets will look to pick up their second straight win over the Padres tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (6-4, 4.47 ERA) to the mound today. Syndergaard pitched very well in his last start, allowing one run in seven innings against the San Francisco Giants last Thursday, but was not a factor in the decision. The Mets ended up losing that game in 16 innings. The Padres will counter with young righty Dinelson Lamet (0-2, 5.14 ERA). Lamet didn’t last too long in his last start, allowing three runs (one earned) in four innings against the Miami Marlins last Thursday, receiving a no decision when the Padres went on to lose 4-3.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Syndergaard faced the Padres in San Diego back on May 7, giving up five runs (four earned) in six innings, but was bailed out of a loss when the Mets rallied for a 7-6 win.
- Lamet has one career start against the Mets, allowing one run in five innings to pick up a win back in 2017.
- Tomas Nido will catch for Syndergaard again and bat eighth.
- Several Padres have small sample size success against Syndergaard, including Ian Kinsler (4 for 9), Manny Machado (3 for 6, 2B), Hunter Renfroe (2 for 3, 2B, RBI), and Franmil Reyes (2 for 3, HR, RBI).
Comments