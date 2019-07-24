MMA Manifesto

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 5 Fighter Salaries

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 5 Fighter Salaries

MMA Manifesto

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 5 Fighter Salaries

By July 24, 2019

By: |

Season three, episode five of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series went down last night in Las Vegas – here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

 

Ramazan Kuramagomedov:   $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Sean Woodson:  $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

JJ. Okanovich:  $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Jamahal Hill:   $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Billy Quarantillo:   $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Jordan Williams:   $5,000

Terrance McKinney:   $5,000

Christian Lohsen:   $5,000

Alexander Poppeck:   $5,000

Kamuela Kirk:   $5,000

 

 

 

 

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home