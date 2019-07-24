Clippers

Kawhi Leonard thanks Raptors fans in heartfelt goodbye post

Kawhi Leonard thanks Raptors fans in heartfelt goodbye post

Clippers

Kawhi Leonard thanks Raptors fans in heartfelt goodbye post

By July 24, 2019

By: |

He may only have spent less than one year living in Toronto, but it’s safe to say Kawhi Leonard helped take the franchise to a place it may never see again.

Leonard helped the Raptors become the first Canadian professional basketball team to win a title, leading to weeks of celebration throughout the country, and especially in Toronto.

And while he only played for the team for one season, Leonard delivered on his promise — delivering a title to the Raptors, in what was a pretty remarkable run. As such, he remains a legend among fans, and that’s exactly who he thanked after his introductory press conference with the Clippers on Wednesday.

Clippers, Updates

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Clippers
Home