Top 5 Methods to Deposit in an Online Casino

If you are selecting an online casino to play in. Deposit and withdrawal methods will be not the last factor to consider. Hence, we will check the top 5 payment methods that are applied in the modern online casinos.

Giropay

This method is applied for Germany and Austria mostly and is very popular with the gamblers of both countries. The only thing one needs is a bank account in one of the mentioned countries. After you get one, you can enjoy this hassle free and super-fast payment method.

To make a deposit, you select this deposit method in the online casino website. Then, you will be redirected to your banking page. From there, after you provide your PIN, your deposit will be credited to your Giropay casino account. If you want to send more than 30 Euro, you will need to provide a TAN number (Transaction Authentication Number). Giropay casinos are very reliable and usually have the best gambling conditions.

Paypal

Not all casinos accept paypal, due to the high requirements of the payment system to safety matters. So, if a casino accepts paypal, it is almost a guarantee that you have selected a good casino. To deposit your money via paypal you need to have a paypal account.

When you want to make a deposit, all you need to do is to select this option, and you will be redirected to a paypal payment page. After that, you enter the sum you want to send. Usually, you are asked to write a password to your account to prove the transaction validity. And that’s it, your money will be in your casino account within some seconds.

Neteller

This is one of the most reliable and fast payment methods. All you need to do is to have a Neteller account with funds in it. the payment procedure is like for any other e-wallet. You indicate the sum you want to deposit, log into your account with your login data, and the payment is made. This method is available everywhere practically without limitations. But consider please, that in some countries and some casinos, you might not be able to get some bonuses if you pay via Neteller.

Bank Card

A bank card, such as Visa or Mastercard Card, belong to the most popular deposit and withdrawal methods by online gamblers. A bank card is always a safe and a reliable method to fund you account with money. To do so, select your preferred bank card type as a payment method and provide all the requested information (usually, those are the card number, CVV, expiration date and the holder name).

Western Union

Well, this might be not the most convenient option but this is the best option if you have restrictions or don’t have any bank account or any other e-wallet account. Just select this method from all the available options. You will be provided with data to make a payment. Go to the nearest Western Union office and deposit the sum you need into your casino account. Consider though, that this method doesn’t provide a cashback option, while with most e-wallets, a bank account or a bank card this option is available.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are plenty of methods available to deposit and to withdraw money in any online casino. All you need to do is to select the one that is more convenient, the cheapest and the most reliable. And don’t forget that, besides payment methods, you need to check all other proofs of the casino reliability, such as licenses, permissions, reviews online and many others.