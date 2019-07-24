Watch: Steve Ballmer goes nuts announcing Kawhi Leonard signing

The Clippers held Kawhi Leonard’s introductory press conference on Wednesday, and, surprisingly, he wasn’t even the star of the show.

No, instead, that title was held by Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, who brought his usual enthusiastic demeanor to the podium.

Ballmer stole the show announcing the news, talking about how “fired up” he was about it.

Steve Ballmer is hyped 😂 pic.twitter.com/2u7yyxZJml — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 24, 2019

Kawhi Leonard’s reaction was a bit more tame.

No social media paragraph "thank you" from Kawhi, but he still has love for Raps fans 😂 pic.twitter.com/8qWlbJWoiz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 24, 2019

Classy move by Kawhi in thanking Raptors fans, given that he was only there for a season. As for Ballmer, well, he’s the best.