What We Know about Avast

Of the major manufacturers, there is no one antivirus solution that can provide for all of your potential needs. They all have instances where they may not have advanced features or are not as effective as other competitors in detecting or eliminating a specific infection or threat. In addition to firewalls, Modern Security Suites that have many features such as Parental Control, Siteadvisor, Game Mode, Spam and Email Protection, Identity Theft protection, Anti Spyware and many other features such as rescue disks, data shredders, personal data encryption, and back-up utilities are now stacked in the best paid antivirus. While there are many good Antivirus solutions and tens of manufacturers all vying for your personal or business use, which would you pay to get what you most desire?

Let’s find out in our small Avast review where we gonna compare it to Windows Defender.

Just like many other antivirus products, Avast offers different levels of protection against ransomware. Its ability to resist malware attacks is also remarkable. In addition, Avast’s incorporation of “Do Not Disturb” mode in its software makes it perfect for those who want to watch movies or play games in full screen. Do Not Disturb mode will block all popup providing an uninterrupted experience when working on your PC. Internet users will feel safer when using Avast as it scans every single site a user visits and analyzes it according to a set of criteria. Its ability to effectively detect phishing threats makes it a top selection for users.

Pricing

1 Device 3 Devices 5 Devices 10 Devices Internet Security for Windows $59.99 $79.99 $104.99 $179.99 Premier for Windows $69.99 $99.99 $134.99 $219.99 Ultimate for Windows (unlimited devices) $119.99 N/A N/A N/A Security Pro for Mac $59.99 $69.99 $79.99 $99.99

The best free antivirus: Avast Free Antivirus in each category scored good points and significantly surpassed the Windows Defender

Avast Free Antivirus free products at the beginning of testing was considered as alternatives to Windows Defender. At the same time, Avast made the best impression and hit the middle of our ranking with almost perfect recognition. On the other hand, unfortunately, this software did not show 100% recognition in any of the categories, and now it is no longer possible to dismiss the results in 87.7% (zero-day threat) and 90.4% (known pest set).

Windows Defender by contrast, does not go beyond a satisfactory recognition rate. This is extremely offensive, because in such an important category as the recognition of zero-day threats, this free product proved to be excellent, “catching” all the pests, and broke even from most paid antiviruses. With a set of well-known samples of malicious code, it failed, and this spoiled his assessment.

Windows Defender Omitting Indicators

Most Windows users rely on the integrated Defender, since it allegedly does not interfere with their work. During testing, we found that this product is constantly improving, since Microsoft is adding new features to it with each dozen update. But in general, protection from Microsoft is too weak, which translates into the penultimate place in our ranking.

In the case of a set of well-known malware samples, the solution from Microsoft is approaching 100%, but zero-day attacks often surround the Defender around the finger. This forced us to lower the detection score to the minimum. Those who are not going to pay for antivirus will get much better protection with Avast Free Antivirus.

In a nutshell, Avast (even its free version) is a better choice for everyone who wants to really protect their Windows based device: be it a laptop or a PC.