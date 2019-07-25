Alex Smith receives great ovation after rolling up to training camp on cart (Video)

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith played in only 10 games for the team, but he clearly won over both his teammates and fans during that time.

Smith suffered a brutal leg injury in a game last season, and at this point, it’s unclear if he’ll ever play football again. The contract he was awarded compensated him extremely well, so right now, he’s essentially being paid to coach up the quarterback room. And given that the team selected rookie Dwayne Haskins in this year’s draft, that may not be a bad thing, as Smith can pass along some pointers.

For now, Smith is focused on his recovery, and on following all the necessary steps along the way, given how complicated the injury is. He showed up to training camp on a cart on Thursday, and he received quite the ovation from fans.

Alex Smith arrives at Redskins camp pic.twitter.com/NdHfWw7ngv — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 25, 2019

We wish Smith well in his recovery process.