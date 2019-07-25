Combat

Fight of the Day: Shane Roller vs. Takanori Gomi

Combat

July 25, 2019

Date: May 29, 2010
Card: UFC Fan Expo: Grapplers Quest
Venue: Mandalay Bay Convention Center
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

 

