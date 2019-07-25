Redskins Training Camp: Day 1 -- AM Practice

RICHMOND, Va — The Redskins officially opened up the start of the 2019-20 NFL season with the beginning of training camp. Each year provides renewed hope and optimism for fans of every team.

The players and coaches alike were calm, cool and collected. There were laughs and autographs, great action and cringeworthy drops, a lot of Jordan Reed, QB time shares and post-practice scrums with some of the most popular players.

Enough with the words, here is what I saw…

Photos: All-Pro Reels / Joe Glorioso