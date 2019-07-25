U.S. Casinos Post Strong Results for 2018

U.S. commercial casinos are in full upswing for the 2018 financial year, reveals the latest report released by the American Gaming Association (AGA). Based on the research, 22 states rocked a solid increase in their balance sheets year-over-year, posting $41.68 billion in revenue, which represents a 3.5% increase.

This positive financial result includes mainly land-based casinos and a few states that are licensed for online. Of all the states, 12 had the highest number of casino properties to post the highest financial results in their history of operation in 2018. While profits were lower in Illinois and West Virginia, but even there the drop was not statistically significant.

Casino businesses weren’t the only ones to benefit, however, with the states’ coffers claiming some $9.71 billion in tax money, a whopping 31% increase year-over-year. Meanwhile, revenue from both slots continued to grow by 2.4% while income from table games increased by 3.4%.

The states posting the best overall results have been market leaders for years. Nevada is still holding a lead on New Jersey, but New Jersey’s considerably bigger population gives the Garden State a long-term advantage. The states with the highest gambling revenue were listed as follows:

Nevada – $11.9 billion Pennsylvania – $3.25 billion New Jersey – $2.9 billion New York – $2.59 billion Louisiana – $2.56 billion

Meanwhile, New Jersey has managed to to outpace Nevada in terms of sports betting revenue, a trend that is most likely to keep. John Hubbard from 5bestcasinos.com has forecast that the U.S. is likely to shape up as the second-largest betting market in the world by 2030, second only to China.

How the DOJ Decision Caused Trouble

Online casinos are set to expand in Pennsylvania in July 2019 with an official launch planned for July 15. Despite the strong results and forecasts, states have had reasons to worry. One specific worry was raised by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) which introduced a new interpretation of the Wire Act.

The Wire Act was last interpreted back in 2011, but a new Opinion signed into law on January 2019, stipulated that DOJ attorneys may now prosecute any state that has allowed cross-border gaming. These fears have been largely assuaged thanks to the U.S. Congress, which stepped in and said that no money would be allocated to support DOJ’s crusade against gaming companies.