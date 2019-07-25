USWNT star Ali Krieger throws perfect strike as first pitch at Nationals game (Video)

Soccer

Nationals ace Max Scherzer made his first start since coming off the injured list on Thursday, and the team enlisted in the help of a prominent sports figure before the first pitch to get the crowd going.

US Women’s National Team defender Ali Krieger hit up the game at Nationals Park, and she was given the honor of throwing out the first pitch.

Krieger took the mound, had a solid wind-up and hurled a perfect strike to Ian Gomes behind the plate. It was one of the better first pitches we’ve seen, and you’ll want to check it out below.

She’s as good with her arm as she is with her feet.

