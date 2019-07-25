Watch: Clippers tease new Los Angeles arena in promo video

The Los Angeles Clippers may finally be done living in the Lakers’ shadow, it seems.

Los Angeles has always been the Lakers’ city, with the Clippers looking more like the little brother, just like the Knicks and Nets in New York.

But that may be a thing of the past.

The Clippers managed to sign Kawhi Leonard — who is viewed by many to be the best player in the NBA — in free agency. Not only that, they also landed Paul George.

And they may be done sharing Staples Center with the Lakers, as the team provided the first look at a proposed new arena in Inglewood, which the Clippers would call home.

"Our goal is to build a facility that re-sets fans’ expectations while having a transformative impact on the city we will call home.” – @Steven_Ballmer pic.twitter.com/PwQeyNcUDi — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 26, 2019

“My goal is simple. I want the Clippers to have the best home in all of sports.” – @Steven_Ballmer https://t.co/z7SB8sFKke — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 26, 2019

Looks pretty awesome, and we’d love to see it happen. The Clippers deserve their own venue, and if anyone can make it happen, it’s Steve Ballmer.