Watch: Tarik Cohen rolls up to training camp driving flashy car in style

By July 25, 2019

Bears running back Tarik Cohen had his breakout season in 2018, and maybe that’s why he rolled up to training camp on Thursday looking like a million bucks.

Cohen arrived to Bourbonnais completely swagged out, with stylish shades and a pair of fresh kicks. But what really caught everyone’s attention was the whip he rolled up in.

The media were in awe watching players arrive, especially when Cohen rolled up in a Polaris Slingshot, as you can see below.

He did come flying in a bit fast, but when you’re a professional football player, you can bend the rules a bit.

