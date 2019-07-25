What Are Online Casino Bonuses?

The online casino industry is hotting up with each casino in the market trying to attract players through whatever means necessary. One of the most popular ways to do is this is with casino bonuses – a kind of reward for players and a thank you from the casino for signing up. But what exactly are casino bonuses, and how can you enjoy them?

Casino bonuses are any gift that you get from the casino when you sign up. You can get rewards that allow you to make free spins or get extra money in your account when you add a certain amount.

No Deposit Bonuses

No deposit bonuses are a special kind of casino bonus where you don’t need to put any money in your account to receive a gift. When you sign up for an account, the casino puts in a certain amount of cash free of charge which you can then use to place bets. Some casinos reward you with $10 (£10), $20 (£20) and sometimes even more. You can then use that money to play games and have a chance at winning a jackpot. And if you do happen to win, then good news: the pot is all yours.

Deposit-Based Bonuses

Another type of casino bonus works similarly to no deposit bonuses: the casino gives you extra money. But a deposit-based bonus requires you to wager some of your own money first.

Let’s say, for instance, that you’ve just joined an online casino website. You want to place some bets or play some games, so you put $10 in your account. The casino may then match your first deposit, putting an additional $10 in, bringing your total to $20. You now have lots more money with which to play games that you would have if you had to finance your gaming through your own bank account. Again, you’re free to keep any winning you make using bonus cash from the casino.

Free Spins

Free spins are a special kind of bonus which applies to slots. Typically, you’d pay the casino a fixed amount of money per turn for a chance of winning a jackpot. Playing slots is a great way to win prizes and enjoy online casinos.

Free spins, however, allow you to play slots without having to hand over any of your own money. You can sometimes get 10, 20 or even 50 free spins without any wagering requirements.

What About Wagering Requirements?

Casinos usually specify “wagering requirements” before you’re allowed to withdraw the bonus money. Otherwise, you could sign up to a casino, get the deposit, and then immediately remove your cash for an instant profit. In that situation, the casino is handing you money, and they’re unlikely to agree to that.

Most online casinos, therefore, insist on wagering requirements. Wagering requirements say that you have to bet your money a certain amount of times before you're allowed to withdraw it. This way, the casino has a chance to win back the bonus money, and you have a fair chance to win, just like other players.