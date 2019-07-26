Antonio Brown floats into training camp on hot air balloon (Video)

The Raiders’ most expensive offseason acquisition made quite an entrance upon arriving to training camp on Friday.

Antonio Brown provided the biggest upgrade to the team’s roster, so it was fitting that he made the biggest arrival to camp, as he’s been known to do in the past. AB once rolled up to Steelers camp in a helicopter, so he attempted to one-up that with his new team.

As such, Brown casually floated into training camp on a hot air balloon, which is something we’ve never seen before, but the video below serves as proof.

His fantasy stock just skyrocketed after that grand entrance.