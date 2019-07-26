Combat

Fight of the Day: Evander Holyfield vs. Riddick Bowe I

Fight of the Day: Evander Holyfield vs. Riddick Bowe I

Combat

Fight of the Day: Evander Holyfield vs. Riddick Bowe I

By July 26, 2019

By: |

 

Date: November 13. 1992
Card: Holyfield-Bowe
Championship(s): WBA, WBC, IBF World Heavyweight Championships (Holyfield)
Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home