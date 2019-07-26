Kobe Bryant now producing, creating young adult book

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant appears to be enjoying life after basketball, and also expanding into other business ventures off the court, apparently.

Kobe’s multimedia company, Granity Studios, will be producing two young adult books, according to TMZ Sports. Bryant created the ideas behind both, which are centered around a young female tennis player, who is tasked with saving a magical kingdom.

The first one is titled “Legacy and the Queen,” and it’s set to be released in September. It was written by Annie Matthew, who is an ex-squash player. The second book, “Legacy and the Queen,” is set to drop two months after its predecessor.

Here’s a look at the cover for “Legacy and the Queen.”

We can’t wait to read them both!