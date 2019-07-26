Minnesota Twins set MLB record for most games in a season with at least five home runs

The Minnesota Twins set an interesting baseball record on Thursday night in their 10-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. The Twins became the first Major League Baseball team in history to record five home runs in a game nine times in a season according to Joe Nelson of bringmethenews.com. The Twins broke the previous record set by the Boston Red Sox, who had eight games with a minimum of five home runs in 1977.

On Thursday, Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz hit three home runs, while Miguel Sano and Max Kepler each had one home run. For Cruz, who is 39 years of age, it was the first time in his Major League Baseball career to hit three home runs in one game. On the season, the Twins have 199 home runs. They have 25 more home runs than the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, who are tied for second place with 174 home runs.

Twice this season the Twins have had eight home runs in one game. Those came in a 16-7 win over the Baltimore Orioles on April 20 and in a 16-7 win over the Los Angeles Angels on May 23. The Twins have also had six home runs in one game on April 9 in a 14-8 win over the New York Mets and in an 18-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on May 18. The other five home run games came on April 26 in a 6-1 win over the Orioles, on April 27 in a 9-2 win over the Orioles, on June 29 in a 10-3 win over the Chicago White Sox and on July 22 in an 8-6 win over the New York Yankees.

Kepler currently leads the Twins with 26 home runs. Ten Twins players have already reached double figures in home runs this season. Cruz has 25 home runs. He is followed by Eddie Rosario at 22 home runs, Mitch Garver at 19 home runs, C.J. Cron at 18 home runs, Sano at 17 home runs, Jorge Polanco and Jonathan Schoop at 15 home runs, Marwin Gonzalez at 12 home runs and Jason Castro at 10 home runs.