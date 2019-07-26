Packers 340-lb DT Olive Sagapolu somehow does backflip on beach (Video)

The NFL was once a league that featured large, space-filling linemen, but that’s just not the case anymore.

Athleticism is the name of the game, even if guys weigh 300 pounds or more. It’s hard to toe the line between keeping that weight, and staying on the field, as injuries often take a toll on joints for guys that are that large.

The Packers just recently signed 342-pound defensive tackle Olive Sagapolu, and it’s safe to say he has some athleticism to him, given that he recently busted out a backflip on the beach. This video serves as proof.

Your newest Packer DT doing a backflip at almost 340 pic.twitter.com/IGEoI0Ptca — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) July 26, 2019

That is impressive.