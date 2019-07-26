Prevent Injuries While Playing Basketball

Who doesn’t love Basketball? Even if you are the age of 6-7 or 67, the love you have got for the basketball will never diminish. In the USA, many high school students are getting scholarships on their performance at the basketball court. There is something in the ball, whenever we see it, we can’t resist ourselves to dribble and take a shot at the net. There are total different persona and the value of a basketball team in a high school or college. Many international champions have come from the college tournaments. But there are some things that one should keep in mind while playing or practicing for basketball.

Your teammates may be ready wearing their basketball jerseys, shoes, and with the whistle but some factors should be considered. You have to avoid some common injuries which can be very dangerous and some may last longer. So we have made here some of the common injuries that can occur in basketball and how to prevent them.

Knee Injuries

Some of the most injuries that can occur in basketball are knee injuries. Tearing down the ACL is a severe injury and player has to take rest for more than 6 months to get on the court again. Although ACL is not that common in the basketball but sprains and muscle strain are most commonly occurring injuries in basketball so to prevent yourself from such injuries, you need to exercises which strengthen your muscles in your legs and make your knee even more strong. So running, jump rope, and muscle stretching exercise can be helpful to build strong knees.

Foot and Ankle Injuries

The basketball player is more likely to get foot and ankle injuries. It can be rolling an ankle, get hit whilst scrambling for the ball, or collision with other players and accidentally stepped on can leave you with some injuries. So to avoid foot and ankle injuries, ensure you are wearing footwear that is comfortable and right for you. Basketball shoes and ankle support can help you to prevent from slipping and avoid injuries.

Wrist and Hand Injuries

Hand and wrist injuries are not common if you are playing with consciously and safely. The whole game of basketball is primarily with hands so there are maximum chances of hurting your wrist and fingers. Sometimes passing the ball can hurt the fingers. To prevent your hands and wrist from injuries, always beware while passing and dribbling. Do some exercises which make them stronger.

Hip and Thigh Injuries

As we said, this is the game of hands and legs, so while running, rebounding, jumping and pivoting can hurt your hips or thighs due to overextending of muscles and ligaments. Sometimes falling off on the court can cause hip strain and bruises. For prevention, always do stretching and warm-up exercise to make your muscles more flexible and reduce the chances of getting injuries.

Head and Face Injuries

Just like Football, there are chances of getting a blow of elbow of another player on the face or bumping ahead with other players can pose risks of head injuries. Sometimes getting hit by the ball on the face can be even worse. To prevent yourself from these injuries you have minimum measures as anything can happen in a moment so concern with the doctor if you guess the symptoms like concussion and other brain injuries.