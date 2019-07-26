The Livest Dog at UFC 240: Yoshinori Horie

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Yoshinori Horie

Opponent: Hakeem Dawodu

Odds: +325 (bet $100 to win $325)

When Dawodu was coming up the regional ranks, he had a lot of people excited about his debut. A long and lanky striker with a Muay Thai background, he’s for sure exciting to watch. However, being exciting to watch has it’s pitfalls. For one, he can sometimes be a bit too confident in his range and get tagged. We saw this in his debut where Danny Henry closed the distance with a big left hook and floored Dawodu, eventually locking up a guillotine.

While that is his only loss, you have to take something away from it. Dawodu is again facing an opponent who, while he does prefer to counter, is able to close big distances with his strikes. Horie is constantly bouncing and feigning, and then uses those motions to set up his opponent. Being as Dawodu’s hands can sometimes be down and he can be lulled into a false sense of security, Horie seems like a nightmare opponent for the UFC vet.







