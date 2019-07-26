top Watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream Reddit Online

Real Madrid is from the running in regards to silverware this year but with Zidane coming as boss Madrid will probably be hoping for a solid finish to the 2018-19 year and develop to 2019-20 season. Real Madrid will play with 6 league matches from today to the end of this April and here’s the schedule for upcoming Real Madrid games.

The Madrid derby comes to New Jersey as ferocious city rivals Real and Atletico match in the International Champions Cup on Saturday.

As for Diego Simeone’s Atletico – that overcome Los Colchoneros conquer Guadalajara 5-4 on penalties to kick off their summer – Los Colchoneros are looking for a statement result since they confront a transition period with no Antoine Griezmann directing the assault.

Top Option To Watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream Free Online Tv

The earliest Madrid derby Beyond Europe occurs in the early hours of Saturday morning as Real Madrid and Atletico match at MetLife Stadium.Zinedine Zidane’s side was defeated 3-1 by Bayern Munich in their very first game of this International Champions Cup before beating Arsenal on penalties despite trailing 2-0 in half-time.

Diego Simeone’s men, meanwhile, opened their accounts in the championship with a 0-0 draw against Mexican ensemble Chivas and finally prevailed 5-4 in the penalty shootout.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Marc​o Asensio is a specific absentee after enduring an anterior cruciate ligament injury against ​Arsenal, together with the Spaniard inclined to be outside for nearly all the season.

Gareth Bale may be in with a chance of beginning after sloughing off the seat from the Gunners, although Zidane insists that”nothing has changed” about his desire to market the Welsh forwards despite Asensio’s harm.

Nacho was sent off for handball in precisely the exact same game, therefore will be suspended with this match – as is Marcos Llorente, who had been disregarded vs Guadalajara.

There’s not any doubt that both sides will probably be highly encouraged for the match in New Jersey and even though it is favorable, it ought to be a competitive experience.

There’s been little to chose between the cross-city competitions in recent encounters and the matches have a tendency to be intimate events, together with four of the previous five derbies finish as draws (following 90 minutes).

Both sides pulled their past games in the championship and these two acquaintances could cancel out each other. Backing another stalemate must appeal, while there are a number of other angles from which to approach what’s very likely to be a tight game.

